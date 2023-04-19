Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…