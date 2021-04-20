Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.