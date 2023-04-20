Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.