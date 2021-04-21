 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

