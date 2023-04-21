Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Waco, TX
