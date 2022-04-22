Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.