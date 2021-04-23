The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX
