The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Waco, TX
