Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.