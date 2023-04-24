Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Waco, TX
