Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.