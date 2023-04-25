Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Waco, TX
