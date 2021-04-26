 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

