Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
