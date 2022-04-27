 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

