Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.