Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.