Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.