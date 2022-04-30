The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.