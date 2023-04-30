The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Waco, TX
