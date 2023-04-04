The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX
