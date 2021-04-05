 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

