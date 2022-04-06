Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.