Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.