Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.