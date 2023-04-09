The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
