Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.