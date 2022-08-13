The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it w…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. Temperatures are p…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F.…