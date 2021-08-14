Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatu…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared …