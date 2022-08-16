The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX
