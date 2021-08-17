Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until TUE 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …