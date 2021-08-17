Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until TUE 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.