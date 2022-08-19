The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for hi…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Waco's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …