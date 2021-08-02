 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert