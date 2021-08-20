The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Waco folks should …