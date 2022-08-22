Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.