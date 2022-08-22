The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX
