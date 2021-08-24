Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.