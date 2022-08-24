Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.