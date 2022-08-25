Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.