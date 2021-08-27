The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it wil…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
This evening in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Waco folks should …
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.