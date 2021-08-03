The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thoug…
For the drive home in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will f…
This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temper…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though…
This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…