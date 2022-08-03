Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.