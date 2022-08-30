Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
