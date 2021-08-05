The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
For the drive home in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will f…
This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temper…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Tempe…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thoug…