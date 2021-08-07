Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
For the drive home in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds NN…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…