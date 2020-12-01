Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Waco, TX

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from 10PM CST MON until 9AM CST TUE. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.