Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.