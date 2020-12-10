Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Local Weather
