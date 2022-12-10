Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.