Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.