Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.