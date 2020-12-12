Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.